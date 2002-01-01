Company Profile
PPS Group
We work in the tougher areas of communications,providing local connections for the energy industry.We understand the technology,the issues you face and how to communicate these to mobilize support,gain consent or protect your corporate reputation.We have experience navigating the IPC process and have close links with national and regional political representatives.We don't do fluffy PR we understand the importance of technically accurate,transparent and timely communications to achieve success.
Contact Information
- Address
- Langham House, 302 - 308 Regent Street, London, London W1b 3AT 226
- Phone
- 07557284663
- Website
- http://www.ppsgroup.co.uk