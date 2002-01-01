Company Profile
PR Works
Position your business as the "top of mind" choice for customers, investors, and business partners. PR WORKS offers a comprehensive slate of services through a full monthly retainer as well as a la carte projects. We are creative, effective, affordable and driven to not only enhance your image, but also generate immediate and measurable response and return for your marketing dollar.
Contact Information
- Address
- 18 Main Street Extension, Suite 409, Plymouth, MA 02360 227
- Phone
- 7815821061
- sdubin@prworkzone.com
- Website
- http://www.PRWorkZone.com