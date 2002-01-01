Company Profile

PR Works

PR Works logo
Position your business as the "top of mind" choice for customers, investors, and business partners. PR WORKS offers a comprehensive slate of services through a full monthly retainer as well as a la carte projects. We are creative, effective, affordable and driven to not only enhance your image, but also generate immediate and measurable response and return for your marketing dollar.

Contact Information

Address
18 Main Street Extension, Suite 409, Plymouth, MA 02360 227
Phone
7815821061

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