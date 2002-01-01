At Practical Plumbing Service, we're more than just plumbers; we're your neighbors. As a locally owned, family-run business with over 30 years of hands-on experience, we've built our reputation by treating every customer's home like it's our own. We believe great service starts with real people who care, which is why when you call, a real person right here in the Triad picks up the phone. No call centers, no runaround, just practical help when you need it most.