Precision Bearing House is a leading provider of Industrial Automation products and components used in wide range of industries. We manufacturer the broadest range of products and components like Maxima Aluminium Profile and Accessories, Maxima Stepper Motor & Drive, Maxima Linear Bearings & Shafts, Linear Guide, Ball Screw, Coupling, Auto Caster Wheel, Leveling Foot Mount, Cable Drag Chain (Robochain). We offer best quality products and high-quality services to our clients.