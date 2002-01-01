Company Profile

Precision Paragon [P-2]

Precision Paragon [P-2] logo
Precision Paragon [P2] is a leading energy efficient commercial lighting manufacturer and the online source for lighting retrofit solutions and information.
Our LED lighting fixtures combine the latest advances in energy efficient lighting technology with Precision-Paragon [P2]'s reputation for unmatched quality and service. High Bay Fluorescent fixtures from Precision-Paragon [P2] are the ideal solution for energy efficient lighting in warehouse, retail, manufacturing and industrial environment

Contact Information

Address
[P2] West Coast 23281 La Palma Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92887 227
Phone
(714) 386-5550
Email
info@p-2.com

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