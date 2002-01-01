Company Profile
Precision Paragon [P-2]
Precision Paragon [P2] is a leading energy efficient commercial lighting manufacturer and the online source for lighting retrofit solutions and information.
Our LED lighting fixtures combine the latest advances in energy efficient lighting technology with Precision-Paragon [P2]'s reputation for unmatched quality and service. High Bay Fluorescent fixtures from Precision-Paragon [P2] are the ideal solution for energy efficient lighting in warehouse, retail, manufacturing and industrial environment
Our LED lighting fixtures combine the latest advances in energy efficient lighting technology with Precision-Paragon [P2]'s reputation for unmatched quality and service. High Bay Fluorescent fixtures from Precision-Paragon [P2] are the ideal solution for energy efficient lighting in warehouse, retail, manufacturing and industrial environment
Contact Information
- Address
- [P2] West Coast 23281 La Palma Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92887 227
- Phone
- (714) 386-5550
- info@p-2.com
- Website
- http://www.p-2.com