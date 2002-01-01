PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS Solar Mounting Solutions

Preformed Line Products, also known as PLP, is a global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and services supporting the Energy, Communications, and Solar industries, among many others. Since 1947, we have been committed to technical innovation through superior product design, extensive testing/analysis, and unparalleled customer service. Our multiple U.S. manufacturing and design centers, 18 international locations, and 2,700+ dedicated employees allow us to be both flexible and fully committed to each and every customer, project, and opportunity at hand.