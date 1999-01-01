Company Profile
Premier Control Technologies
Premier Control Technologies Ltd was established in 1999. The companies main focus is on flow metering, temperature, level and pressure products.
Our client base is international across a wide section of industries; Pharmaceutical, Offshore, Mobile, Hydraulic, Energy Conservation, Food Processing and Scientific Research.
Our client base is international across a wide section of industries; Pharmaceutical, Offshore, Mobile, Hydraulic, Energy Conservation, Food Processing and Scientific Research.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 1, Oaktree Business Park, Philip Ford Way, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 9AQ 226
- Phone
- 01953 609930
- sales@pctflow.com
- Website
- http://www.pctflow.com