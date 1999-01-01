Company Profile

Premier Control Technologies

Premier Control Technologies logo
Premier Control Technologies Ltd was established in 1999. The companies main focus is on flow metering, temperature, level and pressure products.
Our client base is international across a wide section of industries; Pharmaceutical, Offshore, Mobile, Hydraulic, Energy Conservation, Food Processing and Scientific Research.

Contact Information

Address
Unit 1, Oaktree Business Park, Philip Ford Way, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 9AQ 226
Phone
01953 609930

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