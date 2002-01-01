Company Profile
Premier Energy
Premier Energy believes in providing its customers with superior quality solutions therefore, all major equipment is imported from tier one companies across the globe. Premier maintains distribution partnerships with names as big as Suntech, Trina Solar, ABB and Voltronics.The company's dedicated team, state of the art products & services and the effort for continuous growth and innovation has enabled Premier Energy to become one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies of Pakistan.
Contact Information
- Address
- 42 E/1, Ghalib Road,Gulberg III, Lahore, Pakistan, Lahore, Punjab 54000 164
- Phone
- 42111234235
- ossama@zansol.com
- Website
- http://www.premierenergy.com.pk/