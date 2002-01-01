Company Profile

Premier Energy

Premier Energy logo
Premier Energy believes in providing its customers with superior quality solutions therefore, all major equipment is imported from tier one companies across the globe. Premier maintains distribution partnerships with names as big as Suntech, Trina Solar, ABB and Voltronics.The company's dedicated team, state of the art products & services and the effort for continuous growth and innovation has enabled Premier Energy to become one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies of Pakistan.

Contact Information

Address
42 E/1, Ghalib Road,Gulberg III, Lahore, Pakistan, Lahore, Punjab 54000 164
Phone
42111234235

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