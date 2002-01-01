Company Profile

Premium Solar Electricals

Premium Solar Electricals logo
With more that 12 years of experience, we are one of the pioneers and experts in all kinds of Solar installations in Rajasthan.

1. Solar Rooftop Systems
2. Solar Water Pumping System
3. Solar Ground Mount Utility Projects
4. Solar Module Mounting Structure
5. Solar Balance of System (BOS)
6. Solar Panels and Related Components

Contact Information

Address
RIICO Industrial Area, A165-166, Extn), Phase II, Bagru, Rajasthan 303007, India, Jaipur, Rajasthan 303007 101
Phone
9001138111

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