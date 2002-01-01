Company Profile
Premium Solar Electricals
With more that 12 years of experience, we are one of the pioneers and experts in all kinds of Solar installations in Rajasthan.
1. Solar Rooftop Systems
2. Solar Water Pumping System
3. Solar Ground Mount Utility Projects
4. Solar Module Mounting Structure
5. Solar Balance of System (BOS)
6. Solar Panels and Related Components
1. Solar Rooftop Systems
2. Solar Water Pumping System
3. Solar Ground Mount Utility Projects
4. Solar Module Mounting Structure
5. Solar Balance of System (BOS)
6. Solar Panels and Related Components
Contact Information
- Address
- RIICO Industrial Area, A165-166, Extn), Phase II, Bagru, Rajasthan 303007, India, Jaipur, Rajasthan 303007 101
- Phone
- 9001138111
- Website
- http://premiumsolar.com