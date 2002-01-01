Company Profile
Premo Solar
Premo Solar is the #1 choice for your solar energy project for your home or business. Being a division of Premo Roofing you can expect the same quality craftsmanship and honest commitment to detail. We want our customers to feel a sense of accomplishment after installing solar knowing that they own their electricity and are saving money in the process.
Contact Information
- Address
- 11520 Commercial Pkwy, Suite A, Castroville, CA 95012 227
- Phone
- 831-901-3352
- info@premosolar.com
- Website
- https://premosolar.com/