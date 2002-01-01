Company Profile

Premo Solar

Premo Solar logo
Premo Solar is the #1 choice for your solar energy project for your home or business. Being a division of Premo Roofing you can expect the same quality craftsmanship and honest commitment to detail. We want our customers to feel a sense of accomplishment after installing solar knowing that they own their electricity and are saving money in the process.

Contact Information

Address
11520 Commercial Pkwy, Suite A, Castroville, CA 95012 227
Phone
831-901-3352

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