PRENAC stands for Pakistan Renewable Academy. it is first academy in Pakistan providing Renewable Energy Training for upgradation of existing skills or development of new skills in the area of Renewable Energy. The Academy is run by renowned expert Engr. Faiz Bhutta who is master trainer from RENAC and GIZ and has trained about 1000 persons in the area of solar energy. The training areas are,

1. Solar

2. Small Wind

3. Small Hydro

4. Energy Efficiency

Academy is equipped with latest tools.