Company Profile
Prescription Heating and Cooling
HVAC Company - North St Paul MN
Use the following information to contact Prescription Heating & Cooling about our heating and air conditioning service, HVAC products and/or heating and cooling maintenance services!
Sales & Service:
651-767-2737
Email:
info@prescriptionhc.com
Business Hours:
Monday thru Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm
24 hour emergency service available 7 days a week, 365 days a year!Filters
Heat Exchangers
CO (Carbon Monoxide) Check
Wiring & Wiring Connections
Relays & Contactors
Use the following information to contact Prescription Heating & Cooling about our heating and air conditioning service, HVAC products and/or heating and cooling maintenance services!
Sales & Service:
651-767-2737
Email:
info@prescriptionhc.com
Business Hours:
Monday thru Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm
24 hour emergency service available 7 days a week, 365 days a year!Filters
Heat Exchangers
CO (Carbon Monoxide) Check
Wiring & Wiring Connections
Relays & Contactors
Contact Information
- Address
- 2430 Hydram Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128 227
- Phone
- 651-767-2737