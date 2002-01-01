Prestige Equipment Corporation

Prestige Equipment is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. A full-service stocking dealer, Prestige offers an extensive inventory and consignment selection of more than 1000 late-model machine tools. Related services include both online and on-site auctions and liquidations, asset management programs, appraisals, financing, plant turnaround and business sales. Prestige Equipment has a broad range of Financing Programs that can be tailored to each client's specific needs.

A global leader in industrial liquidation services, Prestige provides an array of effective solutions for manufacturing companies undergoing plant closure or downsizing, Included are the full or partial purchase of assets and real estate, cash guarantees and commission sales. A broad yet unique approach to the marketplace allows Prestige to provide maximum returns for clients.