Company Profile
Prima Electronics
PRIMA ELECTRONICS designs and manufactures
industrial-grade dedicated electronics at highly competitive prices and fast time-to-market
(DOTS: Dedicated Off-The-Shelf ®)
The main marketplaces in which the company operates are motion-control, energy, automation, and process control, transport, automotive and defense with multiple years of partnerships with international customers.
industrial-grade dedicated electronics at highly competitive prices and fast time-to-market
(DOTS: Dedicated Off-The-Shelf ®)
The main marketplaces in which the company operates are motion-control, energy, automation, and process control, transport, automotive and defense with multiple years of partnerships with international customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 555 W. Algonquin Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 227
- Phone
- 847-952-6580
- sales@osai-usa.com
- Website
- http://www.primaelectronics.com