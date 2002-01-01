Company Profile

Prima Electronics

Prima Electronics logo
PRIMA ELECTRONICS designs and manufactures
industrial-grade dedicated electronics at highly competitive prices and fast time-to-market
(DOTS: Dedicated Off-The-Shelf ®)

The main marketplaces in which the company operates are motion-control, energy, automation, and process control, transport, automotive and defense with multiple years of partnerships with international customers.

Contact Information

Address
555 W. Algonquin Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 227
Phone
847-952-6580

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