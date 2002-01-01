Prime Scales - Floor Scales, Counting Scales, Bala

Best scale manufacturer and supplier in California which offering a range of NTEP approved scales for your home and business.We deal with variety of scale with after scale services.

Industrial Scales

- Floor Scales

- Wrapping Machine

- Counting Scales

- Check weighers

- Crane Scales

- Drum Scales

- Bench Scales

- Postal/Shipping Scales

- Weighing Scales

- Pallet Scales

- Truck Scales

Load Cells

- Double-ended Beams

- Single-ended Beams

- S-type Beams

- Single-point Cells

- Canister / Compression