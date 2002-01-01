Company Profile
Prime Scales - Floor Scales, Counting Scales, Bala
Best scale manufacturer and supplier in California which offering a range of NTEP approved scales for your home and business.We deal with variety of scale with after scale services.
Industrial Scales
- Floor Scales
- Wrapping Machine
- Counting Scales
- Check weighers
- Crane Scales
- Drum Scales
- Bench Scales
- Postal/Shipping Scales
- Weighing Scales
- Pallet Scales
- Truck Scales
Load Cells
- Double-ended Beams
- Single-ended Beams
- S-type Beams
- Single-point Cells
- Canister / Compression
Industrial Scales
- Floor Scales
- Wrapping Machine
- Counting Scales
- Check weighers
- Crane Scales
- Drum Scales
- Bench Scales
- Postal/Shipping Scales
- Weighing Scales
- Pallet Scales
- Truck Scales
Load Cells
- Double-ended Beams
- Single-ended Beams
- S-type Beams
- Single-point Cells
- Canister / Compression
Contact Information
- Address
- 13909 Magnolia Ave, Chino, California 91710 227
- Phone
- (888) 596-6538
- sales@primescales.com
- Website
- http://www.primescales.com/