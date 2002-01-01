Company Profile
Priminox Overseas
Priminox Overseas was established in the year 2007 with the motive of achieving excellence by supplying & exporting top quality steel products. Today we are a leading Manufacturer, Exporter & Supplier of Premium quality fittings, flanges, fastener's & all types of engineering goods. In order to provide a complete solution to our buyer's requirement we also stock & supply Pipes, Tubes, Flanges, Fastener's, Forged Fittings, Sheets.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office No. 15, Grd Flr, 65/73 Habib Bldg, 2nd Panjrapole lane, C.P.Tank Road, Mumbai 400004, India, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
- Phone
- 02222401988
- webmaster@priminox.com
- Website
- http://www.priminox.com