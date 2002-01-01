Priminox Overseas was established in the year 2007 with the motive of achieving excellence by supplying & exporting top quality steel products. Today we are a leading Manufacturer, Exporter & Supplier of Premium quality fittings, flanges, fastener's & all types of engineering goods. In order to provide a complete solution to our buyer's requirement we also stock & supply Pipes, Tubes, Flanges, Fastener's, Forged Fittings, Sheets.