Company Profile
Princeton Power Systems
Princeton Power Systems is a manufacturer of advanced power conversion products and alternative energy systems, with patented electronics that provide a reliable and cost-effective means for converting electric power cleanly and efficiently. The company has solutions for microgrids, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, and military applications. Princeton Power Systems products provide clean renewable energy with superior performance.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3175 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648 227
- Phone
- 1 (609) 955-5390
- sales@princetonpower.com
- Website
- http://www.princetonpower.com