Company Profile
Princeton Solar Solutions, Inc.
Princeton Solar Solutions, Inc. are consultants who look at the renewable energy industry on a global platform because renewable technology is ever changing, dynamic and fluid; similar to the sources themselves.
Princeton Solar Solutions specializes in providing global design build construction management, developing private, government and utility grade systems, design, and consulting on energy conservation measures, and are currently responsible for the project management of over 245MW of large scale solar photovoltaic systems since 2009.
Princeton Solar Solutions specializes in providing global design build construction management, developing private, government and utility grade systems, design, and consulting on energy conservation measures, and are currently responsible for the project management of over 245MW of large scale solar photovoltaic systems since 2009.
Contact Information
- Address
- 282 Alexander Street, Princeton, NJ 08540 227
- Phone
- 6094543689