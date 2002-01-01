Company Profile
Principal Solar, Inc.
Principal Solar, Inc (PSI) is building a global solar energy provider through an acquisition strategy that is grounded in solid business practices and an aggressive yet flexible game plan. First and foremost, PSI is relationship driven. We engage in mutually-valuable partnering, smart acquisitions, and strong global relationships at every level with the goal of being among the largest in terms of solar generation capacity.
Contact Information
- Address
- 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 600, Addison, TX 75001 227
- Phone
- 214-561-8610
- info@PrincipalSolar.com
- Website
- http://www.PrincipalSolar.com