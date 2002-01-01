Company Profile

Printed Circuit Boards Manufacturing in USA

Printed Circuit Boards Manufacturing in USA logo
We are a prominent manufacturer, supplier and exporter of specialized high precision, high density, high reliability printed circuit boards (PCBs). We have established our company in 2002 with a firm commitment to match the international standards in the designing and manufacturing of PCBs. We can proudly say that we have achieved many milestones in our area of activity of CAD designing services, circuit design services, printed circuit board design services, printed circuit board manufacturing services, printed circuit board layout services.

Contact Information

Address
4645 Larch Ave,Chicago, IL, 60611, Chicago, IL 60611 227
Phone
(1) 847-219-6294

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