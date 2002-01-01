Company Profile

ProAir

ProAir logo
ProAir Heat Recovery Ventilation Systems is an Irish-based manufacturer of Mechanical Heat Recovery and ventilation units (MVHR), who through their partner network also design, supply and install M.V.H.R Systems throughout the U.K and Ireland.
With over 25 years experience in providing cost effective and efficient ventilation systems to buildings in general ProAir Systems were well placed to move into what has now become the thriving sector which is the low energy construction industry today.

Contact Information

Address
Melbourne House 14 King Street, Smethwick, West Midlands B66 2JN 226
Phone
0845 123 7599

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