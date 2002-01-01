ProAir Heat Recovery Ventilation Systems is an Irish-based manufacturer of Mechanical Heat Recovery and ventilation units (MVHR), who through their partner network also design, supply and install M.V.H.R Systems throughout the U.K and Ireland.

With over 25 years experience in providing cost effective and efficient ventilation systems to buildings in general ProAir Systems were well placed to move into what has now become the thriving sector which is the low energy construction industry today.