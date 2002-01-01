Company Profile
Probana Business School
CSR, also known as corporate social responsibility, will in below expand your knowledge of the concept and give you some tools to work with CSR, strategically and practically. The article offers a perspective on CSR, where CSR creates value both for individual companies and for society.
Contact Information
- Address
- Probana Business School Amaliegade 6 1256 Copenhagen, Denmark morten.logstrup@probana.com, Copenhagen, Denmark 1256 227
- Phone
- 45 45 76 58 58
- school445@yahoo.com