Company Profile

Probana Business School

Probana Business School logo
CSR, also known as corporate social responsibility, will in below expand your knowledge of the concept and give you some tools to work with CSR, strategically and practically. The article offers a perspective on CSR, where CSR creates value both for individual companies and for society.

Contact Information

Address
Probana Business School Amaliegade 6 1256 Copenhagen, Denmark morten.logstrup@probana.com, Copenhagen, Denmark 1256 227
Phone
45 45 76 58 58

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