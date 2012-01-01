PRODUCTOS Y SOLUCIONES INDUSTRIALES 2012, S.L

At CPI Prodysol, we are a leader in the manufacture of high-quality sealing solutions, including O-rings, rubber moldings, profiles, spinometallics, RTJs, dielectric and monolithic cathode kits. In addition, we offer plastic injection and other products such as flange protectors, screws in general, studs, nuts and washers. We adapt to the specific needs of each client, guaranteeing optimal solutions backed by international certifications and rigorous quality controls.



* CPI Sealing - specializes in sealing gaskets, O-rings and dielectric kits among others.

* CPI Fluid & Automation - offers solutions for the connection and conduction of fluids.

* CPI Electronics - Supplies electronics related products like standard plastic boxes or

silicone molds.

* 3DCPI - supplies products for filament 3D printers.