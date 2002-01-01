Company Profile
Proflow Instrumentation Systems, Inc.
We have 60 years of experience sourcing process control instrument solutions, and we select our staff with care. We treat our customers with respect and leave no stone unturned when finding process control instrument solutions for them. Our job does not end when we ship your order out the door.
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Contact Information
- Address
- 3045 Universal Drive, Mississauga, ON L4X 2E2 39
- Phone
- 1-888-492-2549
- support@proflow.ca
- Website
- http://www.proflow.ca