Project Navigator, Ltd. (PNL) is a Brea, California based, leading, privately held environmental engineering firm who has specialty expertise in managing landfills. PNL has an extensive track record of designing and implementing innovative solutions for clients at Los Angeles landfills. Currently, many of these projects include the placement of solar panels on the caps for power generation for the site's own use, or commercial sale. More info at www.projectnavigator.com or www.pvnavigator.com