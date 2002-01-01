Company Profile
Project People LLC
Project People LLC is your solution to making sure the right people know about your company, its services or products, and the news you're making. We create targeted PR campaigns to increase your organization's visibility on the local, national, and international stages. We are specialists in dedication ceremonies for renewable energy projects, or warehouse/manufacturing plant grand openings. Contact us for a complimentary quote.
Contact Information
- Address
- P.O. Box 4291, Boulder, CO 80306 227
- Phone
- 303-489-0595
- beth@projectpeople.biz
- Website
- http://www.projectpeople.biz