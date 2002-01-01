Company Profile
ProLogis
ProLogis is a leading global provider of distribution facilities, with buildings in 18 countries worldwide. The ProLogis Renewable Energy group was officially formed in 2009 to procure new business, manage installations and provide development services for renewable energy projects globally. The company currently has solar projects on 41 buildings globally, totaling 50 MW. ProLogis has more than 450 million square feet of roof space worldwide available for photovoltaic installations.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4545 Airport Way, Denver, CO 80239 227
- Phone
- 303.567.5000
- info@prologis.com