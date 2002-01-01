A veteran and trusted provider of IT Systems Integration in the Middle East, Prologix LLC reinvented itself by introducing its value-added distribution arm, Prologix Distribution in 2006 in order to cater to the increasing demand in the region for niche solutions especially in the fields of RF, Microwave, Wireless and Networking and Test and Measurement. Headquartered in Dubai, the company has branches across UAE and other gulf nations as well as India and Africa.