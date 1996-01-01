Company Profile
ProQuip International
ProQuip International is a leading EPC provider of solar PV products and systems, and a designer, manufacturer and installer of solar LED lighting systems. The company has worked in the LED lighting industry, designing and manufacturing LED drivers and lights since the company's inception in 1996 and has over six years experience in solar LED lighting technologies. This latter experience prompted the development of MaxSUN™, a solar LED lighting system for use in northern climates.
Contact Information
- Address
- 45 Dalkeith Drive Unit 12, Brantford, Ontario N3P 1M1 39
- Phone
- 519-758-1421
- angela@pqi.ca
- Website
- http://www.pqi.ca