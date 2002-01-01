Prostar Solar Energy is one of division from Foshan Prostar Science & Technology Development Co.,Ltd., which is an enterprise jointly invested by the U.S., Taiwan and Mainland China with more than many years for manufacturing and trading experience.

Prostar Solar Energy was set up in 1988, specializes in the design and production high quality OEM and Prostar own brand of Monocrystalline Solar Panels, Polycrystalline Solar Panels, Solar Inverters, Solar Batteries, Solar Power System.