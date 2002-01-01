Company Profile

Protective Packaging Corp.

Protective Packaging Corp. logo
Protective Packaging Corporation offers an array of packaging products and services for the energy industry: everything from a wind turbine cover for transport across the country, to moisture barrier bags for spare parts that will be sitting in storage until use.We're a global leader in packaging solutions and have served many of the world's largest energy companies.

Contact Information

Address
1746 W. Crosby Road, Carrollton, Texas 75006 227
Phone
800-644-4032

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