Protectowire FireSystems is the originator of Linear Heat Detectors and the leading manufacturer of Special Hazard Linear Heat Detection Systems. Our solutions include complete alarm systems for fire protection suitable for a vast array of applications. Our products are made in the USA at our factory located in Pembroke, Massachusetts. For over 75 years, many of the world's largest companies have chosen Protectowire to protect their valuable assets and business operations. If you would like more information, please visit www.protectowire.com or call 781-826-3878.