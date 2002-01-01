Company Profile
Prothea
Prothea was established in 2007 as an independent advisory boutique based in Milan providing advisory and asset management services in the renewable energy sector. Over the last five years Prothea executed transactions with a total value of approximately Euro 1.0 billion, advising primarily institutional investors both Italian and International. Today Prothea is a market leader in the renewable energy advisory sector and is active in the infrastructure sector.
Contact Information
- Address
- Via Manzoni, 41, Milan, Italy 20121 107
- Phone
- +39 02 47956755
- Website
- http://www.protheagroup.com