Company Profile

ProtoGen, Inc

ProtoGen, Inc logo
ProtoGen offers consulting, training, and technical services to universities, labor, clean tech, utilities, and private industry on solar, storage, hybrid systems, and other smart grid technologies. Our engagements typically focus on vision planning, market development, technology commercialization, and workforce development. We can also augment existing projects with conceptual design, financial modeling, and technical expertise.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 193, Quakertown, PA 18951 227
Phone
888-365-GRID

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