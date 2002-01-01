PROVECTUS Inc.

PROVECTUS is a premier full-service software consultancy with unique ability to deliver innovative software products to market rapidly, cost-effectively and with high quality.

Having a portfolio of successful startups which were grown from early stage to leading Smart Grid products Provectus is proud to offer following solutions: Demand Response Management, Adoption for Industry Standarts, Meter Data Aggregation, Predictive Analytics for meters data, Power Forecast for Renewable Energies.