Company Profile

Provis Technologies Private Limited

Provis Technologies Private Limited logo
At Provis Technologies, we believe in "building software applications with professional vision." Do you have a revolutionary idea? Bring it to us. No matter how complex, we will deliver a robust, scalable, and performant solution utilising the latest cutting-edge technical stacks and methodologies. Our expertise encompasses top-tier services, including AI integration, website development, mobile app development, e-commerce development, APIs and custom integration, digital marketing services

Contact Information

Address
503, Signature Tower, DC-2 Lalkothi Scheme, District Shopping centre, Tonk Road, Ajmer, Rajasthan 302015 101
Phone
09024846380

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