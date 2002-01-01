Prysm Systems is a pioneer in display and visual collaboration solutions, creating a new category in the display market by its seamless interactive display - the Prysm Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series, 225" which is 20ft wide and 5ft high. The Prysm LPD 6K Series are interactive large-format displays that offer a need in the market for larger, fully integrated Visual Workplace solutions for a new generation of multi-purpose conference rooms.