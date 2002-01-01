Company Profile

PSC Solar Industries Limited

PSC Solar Industries Limited logo
PSC INDUSTRIES LIMITED is a Solar Electricity and Renewable energy total Solutions Manufacturer located in Lagos, Nigeria.

We provide Cost-competitive, Environmental friendly, high quality and innovative Solar/renewable energy products including but not limited to Solar PV Panels, Inverters, Solar Charge Controllers, Solar Streetlights and Deep Cycle Batteries.

Contact Information

Address
41B, Olutoye Cres/Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos 101212 158
Phone
+2348120855444

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