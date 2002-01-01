Company Profile
PSC Solar Industries Limited
PSC INDUSTRIES LIMITED is a Solar Electricity and Renewable energy total Solutions Manufacturer located in Lagos, Nigeria.
We provide Cost-competitive, Environmental friendly, high quality and innovative Solar/renewable energy products including but not limited to Solar PV Panels, Inverters, Solar Charge Controllers, Solar Streetlights and Deep Cycle Batteries.
We provide Cost-competitive, Environmental friendly, high quality and innovative Solar/renewable energy products including but not limited to Solar PV Panels, Inverters, Solar Charge Controllers, Solar Streetlights and Deep Cycle Batteries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 41B, Olutoye Cres/Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos 101212 158
- Phone
- +2348120855444
- info@pscsolaruk.com
- Website
- http://www.pscsolaruk.com