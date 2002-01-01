Company Profile
PTP International Co., Ltd
PTP International is the leading provider of industry and strategic events throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Ranging from high level government and executive summits o in-depth custom designed training courses, our events provides revealing presentations from the most influential speakers in business today and provides unsurpassed opportunities to network with senior decision makers.
Our Mission
We Build Platform for Educating, Brainstorming, Networking, Marketing and Deal-Making.
We Build Platform for Premier Thinkers & Practitioners.
Our Mission
We Build Platform for Educating, Brainstorming, Networking, Marketing and Deal-Making.
We Build Platform for Premier Thinkers & Practitioners.
Contact Information
- Address
- Shanghai 1200 Pudong Avenue, Building 402 Room Juyang, shanghai, shanghai 200135 45
- Phone
- +86 21 58215880
- Website
- http://www.ptp-international.com