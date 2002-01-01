PTP International Co., Ltd

PTP International is the leading provider of industry and strategic events throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Ranging from high level government and executive summits o in-depth custom designed training courses, our events provides revealing presentations from the most influential speakers in business today and provides unsurpassed opportunities to network with senior decision makers.



Our Mission



We Build Platform for Educating, Brainstorming, Networking, Marketing and Deal-Making.

We Build Platform for Premier Thinkers & Practitioners.