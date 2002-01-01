Company Profile
Pulser pump Hydropower without moving parts
Pulser pumps are a resource for the inexpensive development of low grade hydro power. Pulser pumps have no moving parts and have been tested in Queens University Ontario.
The dual dish solar parabolic concentrator on equatorial mount is a lower tech alternative to Scheffler concentrators.
Both devices are creative commons licensed, Commercial use is allowed.
The dual dish solar parabolic concentrator on equatorial mount is a lower tech alternative to Scheffler concentrators.
Both devices are creative commons licensed, Commercial use is allowed.
Contact Information
- Address
- 721 Powderly Ave, Victoria, BC V9A 2Z3 39
- Phone
- 250 388 7115
- gaiatechnician@yahoo.com