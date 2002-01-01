PuNeng Optoelectronics Sci.＆Tech.Co.,Ltd divided into QingDao PuNeng Optoelectronics Sci.＆Tech.Co.,Ltd and JiNan PuNeng Optoelectronics Sci.＆Tech.Co.,Ltd ,is a high-tech. enterprises specialized in researching, producing and selling the solar cell module, solar power station.Products are mainly sold to Germany, Spain,USA,Italy,Japan and China and other countries and regions. Use of the current international the most advanced automatic solar component of the line, automatic welding, automatic tier, automatic assembly, automatic ignition-coil, automatic level 90% or more. use the most optimized packing materials and a battery of the match, the batteries for the product quality stability.We are dedicated to photovoltaic energy technology for worldwide factories, family and public undertakings provide clean renewable energy. Shoulder the responsibility of times and environments, we remember mission, and dedicated to photovoltaic energy technology continuous exploration and innovation, solar energy economy, long-term applied in more fields and promote the sustainable development of the human society.