Company Profile
Pure Biofuel Ltd.
We are a UK based supplier of premium wood pellets for use in domestic and commercial biomass systems. We supply in smaller quantities such as 15kg bags through to ton bags and wholesale / bulk quantities. Our delivery area is throughout the mainland United Kingdom and beyond. We supply high quality ENplus A1 wood pellets.
Contact Information
- Address
- Level 3, 60 Sloane Avenue, London, Greater London SW3 3DD 226
- Phone
- 08004337037
- info@purebiofuel.co.uk
- Website
- https://WWW.purebiofuel.co.uk