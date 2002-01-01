Company Profile

Pure Biofuel Ltd.

Pure Biofuel Ltd. logo
We are a UK based supplier of premium wood pellets for use in domestic and commercial biomass systems. We supply in smaller quantities such as 15kg bags through to ton bags and wholesale / bulk quantities. Our delivery area is throughout the mainland United Kingdom and beyond. We supply high quality ENplus A1 wood pellets.

Contact Information

Address
Level 3, 60 Sloane Avenue, London, Greater London SW3 3DD 226
Phone
08004337037

Social Media