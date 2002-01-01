Company Profile
Pure Power Advisors
Pure Power Advisors (www.PurePowerAdvisors.com) is a leading advisory and management firm for tax credit (equity) funds targeting solar energy projects. Our team is comprised of finance, tax, legal, development and technology experts targeting the solar energy landscape. Our principals have led tax credit motivated funding in transactions with greater than $1 Billion in total project cost.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1453 Third Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 227
- Phone
- (310) 266-7995
- Website
- http://www.PurePowerAdvisors.com