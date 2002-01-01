PUSH PULL CONTROL CABLE

description: apply oiled-hardening steel wire to make highest quality and reputation for the world.

regularly export to europe, middle east.southeast asia and america.

size range: 5mm to 20mm, any specail size as customer request.



Raw materialsï¼š



Outer surface: PE/PP



Middle: high carbon steel



Inner hole: PE/POM/PTFE

delivery date: 15-25days/20ft.

We also can make production according to customer's specifications including the material, color, dimension and packaging.