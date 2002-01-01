Company Profile
PUSH PULL CONTROL CABLE
description: apply oiled-hardening steel wire to make highest quality and reputation for the world.
regularly export to europe, middle east.southeast asia and america.
size range: 5mm to 20mm, any specail size as customer request.
Raw materialsï¼š
Outer surface: PE/PP
Middle: high carbon steel
Inner hole: PE/POM/PTFE
delivery date: 15-25days/20ft.
We also can make production according to customer's specifications including the material, color, dimension and packaging.
regularly export to europe, middle east.southeast asia and america.
size range: 5mm to 20mm, any specail size as customer request.
Raw materialsï¼š
Outer surface: PE/PP
Middle: high carbon steel
Inner hole: PE/POM/PTFE
delivery date: 15-25days/20ft.
We also can make production according to customer's specifications including the material, color, dimension and packaging.
Contact Information
- Address
- anhui,hefei, hefei, anhui 230000 227
- Phone
- 8921717712