PV Contractor, Inc. is a sophisticated American business in the photovoltaic sector, which offers technical services to contractors. Our services include, but are not limited to: roof installation mapping, an advanced online ordering system, regularly offered seminars, and advertising packages. In our online database, we sell and distribute certified system components of all sizes (5kw to 10 Mw).

As a certified partner of the Mission Solar Initiative, PV Contractor's goal is to broaden solar energy in the US by allowing contractors to install PV systems more efficiently. Oliver Friedrich, CEO of PV Contractor, Inc. has many years of experience in the photovoltaic sector and is committed to furthering the renewable energy movement.

As reflected by PV Contractor's dedication to the solar sector, our objective is to conduct business in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner. Moreover, as an American firm located in San Francisco, CA, PV Contractor, Inc. is committed to supporting American businesses. Therefore, our online database boasts the largest collection of American solar products.