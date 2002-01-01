PV FIT Ltd are a leading UK provider of solar electricity systems (Photovoltaics / PV).



We are Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certified independent installers of residential and commercial solar PV systems operating nationwide.



A typical PV FIT system can give you a typical income and savings of over £1000 per year, which is linked to inflation, tax free and guaranteed by the Government for 25 years. You will also be saving over a tonne of CO2 per year!