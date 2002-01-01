Company Profile

PV FIT Ltd

PV FIT Ltd logo
PV FIT Ltd are a leading UK provider of solar electricity systems (Photovoltaics / PV).

We are Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certified independent installers of residential and commercial solar PV systems operating nationwide.

A typical PV FIT system can give you a typical income and savings of over £1000 per year, which is linked to inflation, tax free and guaranteed by the Government for 25 years. You will also be saving over a tonne of CO2 per year!

Contact Information

Address
The Gatehouse, Murlain House, Union Street, Chester, Cheshire CH1 1QP 226
Phone
0344 567 9032

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