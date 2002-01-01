Company Profile
Pyradia Inc
Pyradia manufactures tailor-engineering process equipment for the automotive, aerospace, packaging and specialty material industries.
Aluminum heat treating furnaces, Atmosphere heat treating furnaces.
Web converting equipment, web coating lines, web drying, roll supported and air floatation dryers calendering system, winding equipment.
Pyradia also manufactures Belfab dust collectors and downdraft tables product lines.
Aluminum heat treating furnaces, Atmosphere heat treating furnaces.
Web converting equipment, web coating lines, web drying, roll supported and air floatation dryers calendering system, winding equipment.
Pyradia also manufactures Belfab dust collectors and downdraft tables product lines.
Contact Information
- Address
- 430 Guimond, Longueuil, Quebec J4G 1P8 39
- Phone
- 1-888-797-2342
- sales@pyradia.com
- Website
- http://www.pyradia.com