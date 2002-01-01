Pyron Solar III, LLC

Pyron Solar's CPV system is comprised of one 20 kWp floating array which measures 15 meters in diameter. Pyron has the lowest profile dual axis tracking system in the industry, and accomplishes this by nesting its modules, ideally spaced, on a floating ring array. Pyron Solar has the smallest footprint in the industry with 3.1 acres per MW and has reported extremely high concentrations at the cell level (1,200 suns) due to the innovative use of water as a cooling agent.