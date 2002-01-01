Company Profile
PYXIS Consult Co.,Ltd
Pyxis Consult is a business information company that specialized in
providing market,strategic and technical consultancy in the areas of government, business and corporate risk &security management, also covering public sector security strategy.
providing market,strategic and technical consultancy in the areas of government, business and corporate risk &security management, also covering public sector security strategy.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.98 Bixiu Road,Minhang,Shanghai,China, Shanghai, Shanghai 201100 45
- Phone
- +86 21 3429 2312
- Website
- http://www.pyxisconsult.com