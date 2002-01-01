Company Profile

PYXIS Consult Co.,Ltd

PYXIS Consult Co.,Ltd logo
Pyxis Consult is a business information company that specialized in
providing market,strategic and technical consultancy in the areas of government, business and corporate risk &security management, also covering public sector security strategy.

Contact Information

Address
No.98 Bixiu Road,Minhang,Shanghai,China, Shanghai, Shanghai 201100 45
Phone
+86 21 3429 2312

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