Company Profile
Qatar Solar Technologies
Qatar Solar Technologies (QSTec) is a multi-award winning integrated solar company that is laying the foundation for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's solar industry. From our beginnings as a Qatar based polysilicon production company, QSTec has grown significantly. Today, QSTec has international investments in solar companies that span the entire industry from polysilicon to solar modules, right through to advanced manufacturing technologies with partners across the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- Level 22, Al Nasr Tower, Doha, Doha 00000 176
- Phone
- +974 4020 2022
- info@qstec.com
- Website
- http://www.qstec.com